Man dies after three stabbed near Tewkesbury
One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a series of stabbings near Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire.
Police said two men and a women were attacked in Walton Cardiff on Tuesday evening.
A man in his 50s was arrested and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Several members of the public tried to intervene, police added.
Shortly after 17:20 BST, Gloucestershire Constabulary received multiple reports that a man in the area of Snowdonia Road and Arlington Road had a knife and had injured others.
One man suffered serious injuries and died at the scene, despite receiving treatment. A second man suffered serious stab wounds and remains in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
A woman was also wounded in the leg and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.
Det Insp Ben Lavender said the investigation is in its early stages and appealed for anyone with information or mobile phone footage of the attack to contact police.