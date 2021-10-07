Stroud fisherman reels in German sub-machine gun from River Frome
A fisherman has reeled in a German sub-machine gun from a stretch of river.
The gun - thought to date to the 1940s, along with five bullets, was fished out of the River Frome in Stroud.
Gloucestershire Constabulary's specialist operations unit, said it had been called to the scene after a fisherman pulled "something a bit different" out of the water.
"We wouldn't advise eating this one," it added. The force has described the weapon as a "piece of history".
A spokesman said: "We are aware the ammunition found is a different calibre to that of the weapon.
"The weapon is going to be examined by our force armourer."
