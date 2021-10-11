BBC News

Tewkesbury stabbing: Murder accused Can Arslan remanded in custody

Image caption, Matthew Boorman, a father of three, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries

A man charged with murdering his neighbour in a series of stabbings near Tewkesbury has been remanded in custody.

Can Arslan, 51, of Snowdonia Road in Walton Cardiff is accused of murdering 43-year-old Matthew Boorman on Tuesday.

Mr Arslan is also charged with attempted murder, one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one count of affray.

He will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 12 November.

