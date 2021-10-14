Forest of Dean could get environmental reserve status
- Published
Residents and workers in the Forest of Dean are being surveyed on their local area become an internationally recognised environmental reserve.
The Forest of Dean Council said it hopes to take on a Unesco Biosphere status to protect its natural spaces.
Councillors have said it could also bring "economic benefits" to the area.
Biosphere project manager David Trevelyan said the survey will ensure the plans are put in place in a way that is "beneficial" to all.
The status would protect biodiversity, Sites of Special Scientific Interest and ancient monuments.
It would also work with any plans already in place to drive sustainable development.
Becky Mackay, a Forest of Dean market garden manager, said she hopes it will create jobs.
"Hopefully it's about working in the local area, creating jobs for local people who want to work outside with nature in a sustainable way and businesses that will function in the future rather than clinging to the practices of the past," she said.
"There are lots of working class people in this area and we want to be part of it to make sure their interests are considered at every stage."
Cabinet member for the climate emergency Chris McFarling said the plan would support the work of other environment and wildlife organisations in the area.
"A biosphere reserve is where they all come together and share that expertise and resources and really grasp the opportunities that we can protect and look after the biodiversity, not only now, but for future generations," he said.
Biosphere project manager David Trevelyan said it would give local communities "a real voice" in what the future would look like.
"House prices are going up and wages aren't always growing equally," he said.
"What we can do is set the best possible agenda to drive up wages and income for people so that they can stay locally and afford to live locally."
He said for every pound invested in the reserve scheme will see £3 coming back into the community.
"We want to do it cleanly and in a beneficial way," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk