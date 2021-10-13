Joshua Hall death: Trial of accused boy, 16, delayed by prosecutor Covid case
- Published
The trial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager at a sports club has been delayed after one of the legal team tested positive for Covid.
Joshua Hall, 17, died after sustaining stab wounds at Cam Sports Club, Dursley, Gloucestershire, in April.
The case was due to be heard at Gloucester Crown Court. The current jury will be discharged, the judge Mr Justice Chamberlain said.
The 16-year-old defendant denies the murder charge.
He was 15 at the time of the incident and cannot be named for legal reasons.
Prosecutor Richard Smith QC tested positive for Covid-19 using a lateral flow test and was said to be awaiting the results of a PCR test.
The court will make a final decision on when the trial will begin at a second hearing later.
