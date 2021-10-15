Cheddar: Council unanimously approves BMX track plan
A council has unanimously approved plans to build a BMX track near Cheddar Reservoir.
Sedgemoor District Council voted to approve charity Ride Mendips' proposal to create a "pump track".
It will feature a banked circuit with sharp bends and could be completed by early 2022.
The group welcomed the decision and said it would provide a "fantastic opportunity" for young people in the area.
Hundreds back petition
The project was initially proposed by Ride Mendips - a registered charity run by a team of local mountain bikers - in December 2018.
Since then more than £100,000 has been raised to fund it and 1,200 people have signed a petition backing its creation.
It was also supported by Jack Bessant and Gary Stringer from rock band Reef.
The site lies near the existing pavilion, between the skate park and the Sharpham Playing Fields, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Permission was previously granted in August 2020 for an identical facility 75m (246ft) to the south.
This was later deemed unfeasible due to a Bristol Water pipe running through the site, LDRS reported.
The pump track consists of a banked circuit with sharp bends, with bike riders using momentum and balance to navigate the course as quickly as possible.
'Safe learning ground'
Ride Mendips said "We see this as an fantastic opportunity to provide a safe learning ground for young people to enjoy outdoor exercise and to develop their cycling skills.
"The project has considerable support from the local community and has been supported by the majority of Cheddar Parish Council throughout."
The plans were opposed by district councillor Paul Fineran, who said it would "lead to the urbanisation of green open spaces".
He added: "Its situation between two live rugby pitches is also likely to lead to potential accidents with balls hitting users of the track - the very reason that the previous track at Cheddar Woods was closed.
"I am sure that this facility could be located in a more suitable location."
The project received nearly 100 letters of support from local residents and was backed by several local organisations.
