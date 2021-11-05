Gloucestershire millionaire who built 'Britain's biggest man cave' loses appeal
- Published
A millionaire accountant who built an unauthorised sports and leisure complex in his garden has lost his latest court battle to keep it.
Graham Wildin from Gloucestershire was given a suspended sentence for contempt of court in July for failing to comply with orders to remove it.
He appealed against the decision but Court of Appeal judges have dismissed his claim and said he must comply.
Mr Wildin was previously given several warnings to demolish the complex.
The complex, built on his property in Meendhurst Road, Cinderford in Gloucestershire, and dubbed "Britain's biggest man cave", includes a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
Mr Wildin had previously argued that he did not need planning permission and that demolishing the complex would ruin him and force him to lay off 40 members of staff.
In November 2018, the Forest of Dean District Council obtained an injunction against Mr Wildin.
He had until 25 April 2020 to demolish the building he constructed in 2014 and return the land to its original state.
At the time, Mr Wildin was warned that if he disobeyed the injunction he could be held in contempt of court, imprisoned and have his assets seized.
However, when planning officials visited the site in 2020, no action had been taken to comply with the injunction.
When they returned following the first Covid-19 lockdown, they found additional work had been carried out to construct a building to house a swimming pool.
In 2013 Mr Wildin was informed by the Forest of Dean District Council the building he planned to construct required planning permission and that it was unlawful to continue development without it.
The council's position has since been upheld by a planning inspector and two High Court judges.
In June, Judge Milwyn Jarman QC issued Mr Wildin with a custodial sentence of six weeks, suspended for 12 months on condition that he strips the interior of the building, including the removal of all sports equipment, the cinema, bowling alley, all doors, lighting, radiators, fixtures, fittings, sanitary and furniture, along with disconnecting electricity and water supplies within 18 weeks.
The requirements of the injunction, and the original enforcement notice to demolish the entire building, remain in force.
Court of Appeal judges sitting in the Royal Courts of Justice in London before Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing and Lord Justice Edis considered the case on 28 September.
Their decision was handed down on 4 November.