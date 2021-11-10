Human bones found in Kemble Gloucestershire likely to be Roman
- Published
Human bones believed to be from Roman times have been found during building work.
The bones were discovered last Thursday by builders at a property in Kemble, Gloucestershire.
The location is close to an ancient burial site and the layout of the bones is consistent with Roman burial, a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson added.
The bones have now been sent to be tested and carbon dated.
