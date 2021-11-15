Gloucester Cathedral stones to be sold to fund repairs
Stones from a cathedral, some of which are hundreds of years old, are being sold at auction to raise funds for the building's future upkeep.
Ten stones of varying age, size and weight have been selected by the master mason of Gloucester Cathedral.
They are on display in the stoneyard before bidding closes on Sunday.
Master mason, Pascal Mychalysin, said: "I'd encourage anyone to take advantage of this unique opportunity to own a part of the cathedral's history."
He added: "This is the first time the cathedral has auctioned stones of such historical significance."
The stones each come with a certificate of authenticity detailing their history and their original location within the cathedral.
Gloucester Cathedral's first sealed bid auction was formally launched at Friends of Gloucester Cathedral Day on Saturday.
The stones are available to view in mason's yard, Pitt Street until Sunday.
The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of Gloucester, said: "People sometimes think that cathedrals are like ships in a bottle, stuck, unable to move and yet the reality is that cathedrals are built with both living stones and the stones that after hundreds of years need replacing.
"Imbued with prayer and presence, this opportunity is ideal for you to have a piece of your cathedral, and support its ongoing work, forever."
Each stone will have a reserve placed upon it, if the reserve is not met on Sunday, the item will remain the property of Gloucester Cathedral.
