Westonbirt Arboretum: Attraction closes after fatal road crash on A433
A popular tourist attraction has been closed for the rest of the day following a fatal road accident.
One person died in the crash, involving one vehicle, on the A433 near to the entrance of Westonbirt Arboretum, in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 05:00 GMT. The victim's family has been informed.
Gloucestershire Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash or may have dashcam footage to contact them.
In a statement the force said: "One person was declared dead at the scene. The next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
"Officers remain at the scene and the road will remain closed for several hours while they carry out investigations."
