Forest of Dean director faces gross negligence manslaughter trial
A director is to stand trial over the death of a 38-year-old employee.
Martin Simmons died 15 days after his arm became trapped by a conveyor belt on 20 February 2019 crushing an artery to his neck and causing brain damage.
Kyle Gettings, 35, from Chepstow, pleaded not guilty earlier at Bristol Crown Court to unlawfully killing Mr Simmons by gross negligence.
Mr Gettings, who is the director of Forest Metals Ltd and K & B Recycling Ltd, has been released on bail.
A court date and venue has yet to be fixed for his next appearance.
The court heard Mr Gettings, of Marten Road, would stand trial in August or September next year at either Bristol or Gloucester Crown Court.
Mr Simmons was badly injured by a newly-installed tyre shredding machine in a unit on the New Dunn Business Park, Sling in Coleford.
His colleagues attempted to carry out CPR on him while waiting for paramedics to arrive and he died in hospital on 6 March 2019.
