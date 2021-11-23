Gloucester unveils festive reindeer trail
Twelve colourful reindeer painted by local artists will form a trail across Gloucester for Christmas.
Each 5ft (1.5m) creature is decorated in the theme of the city, including scenes of Gloucester's skyline, cathedral and rugby club.
Runaway Reindeer trail, starting later, aims to attract people into the city.
Emily Gibbon from Gloucester's Business Improvement District said: " We hope our businesses will benefit from extra visitors."
People are encouraged to complete the trail by visiting the locations of Santa's runaway reindeer and writing down the letter on each one, to create a special word.
The reindeer will be on display in Gloucester until the first week of January.
