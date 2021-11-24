Plumber David Thomas became Hollywood stylist to stars
A man who left his job as a plumber in his home city and became a celebrity stylist has said he hoped his story inspired others to follow their dreams.
David Thomas left Gloucester in 1986 to pursue his dream of working in the fashion industry.
He received money from the Prince's Trust to begin the career which has led to him styling the biggest names in entertainment in Los Angeles.
His celebrity clients have included Boy George and Kylie Minogue among others.
Mr Thomas said as a young man he felt like he did not fit in in Gloucester and, having been "enthralled" by the bright lights of London on television, he decided to "run away" to the capital.
"Growing up I felt like I was the only gay person in the world, and it's a similar story to many coming to terms with their sexuality, feeling alone, not having anyone to relate to," he said.
Mr Thomas first found success with a grant application for the Prince's Trust in 1988 that allowed him to put together a portfolio.
"Apart from my parents, the Prince's Trust were the first people who believed in me," he said.
He got his big break while working in a West End nightclub for free where he began assisting stylists such as Isabella Blow and Ian R Webb.
His career grew and he began working with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell before moving to America where his reputation continued to flourish.
He said he hoped his story, told in a new book called Vanity Project, would inspire others to follow their dreams.
"It tells the story of one young person, a square peg in a round hole, that leaves a small town and finds his tribe.
"Hopefully that's encouraging for anyone, gay or otherwise, who feels like they are not fulfilling their full potential or needs to go off and find something else."
