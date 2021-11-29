Cirencester brain tumour survivor's family raises money for charity
The sister of a young brain tumour survivor has helped raise money for charity by singing on Facebook.
Seven-year-old Myah, from Cirencester, was diagnosed with choroid plexus papilloma in 2015 and under went surgery
Her family, including older sister Freya, 10, have raised thousands of pounds for medical research.
Freya said older brothers and sisters should be "thankful for their younger siblings".
Myah was given the all clear by doctors in July 2020 after a series of check-ups to ensure the tumour would not return.
While she was ill, her family took part in various events to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
Myah said she wanted others with the illness to feel confident they could get through their treatment too.
Her mother Fay Bell, 45, and father, Joe Bell 35, first took Myah to the GP in February 2015. At the time her doctor suggested her vomiting might have been caused by a virus.
"She had lots of tests and a CT scan at Bristol Children's Hospital which, to our horror, revealed she had a brain tumour," Mrs Bell said.
Older sister, Freya, 10, said it was a "difficult time".
"Whenever I went into the room and said her name Myah would smile. It was the only time she would smile," she said.
Freya has raised more than £600 for charity by singing with her mother and Myah on Facebook.
"To big brothers and sisters, I hope they are thankful for their younger siblings.
"If I didn't have one, I'd feel sad and would have no-one to play with," she added.
Grandmother Karen Bell, 56, is working with more than 40 people in bauble decorating workshops to also raise money.
"We're among the few lucky ones, we've still got Myah," she said.
"She started school and is now in Year Three and doing really well.
"We know other families aren't so lucky."
Karen Bell is close to raising £2,740 in total from her fundraising efforts over the years.
Myah said she hoped the money her family raised would help other children with brain tumours feel "it's okay" and that "it will be alright".
