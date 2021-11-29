Stonehouse death: Murder suspect remains in custody
Police are continuing to question a man on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman.
Officers were called to a house on Bath Road in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, at 00:30 GMT on Sunday after reports a woman had been injured.
The victim, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 53-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested.
Gloucestershire Police's Major Crime Investigation Team has asked anyone with information to contact the force.
