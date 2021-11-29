Stonehouse death: Police given more time to question man
- Published
Police have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 53-year-old from Cheltenham was arrested on Sunday over the death of a woman in her 50s from Gloucestershire.
He will remain in custody for a further 36 hours, following a court order.
Officers were called to a house on Bath Road in Stonehouse, at 00:30 GMT on Sunday amid reports that a woman had been injured. She was declared dead at the scene.
Gloucestershire Police's Major Crime Investigation Team has asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.