Stonehouse: Man arrested over woman's death is released
A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman has been released under investigation.
The 53-year-old was detained after the injured woman was found at a property in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police were granted extra time to question the man, from Cheltenham, on Tuesday but said he has now been released "pending further inquiries".
The woman, who was described as being in her 50s, died at the scene.
A police cordon at the scene, in Bath Road, will remain in place while investigations continue.
Gloucestershire Police said it was grateful to members of the public who had contacted them about the death and urged anyone who had not yet got in touch to do so.
