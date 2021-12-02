New homes plan near Fiddington voted against over traffic concerns
- Published
A scheme to build hundreds of homes close to the M5 in Gloucestershire "will worsen traffic", according to councillors.
Tewkesbury Borough Council is opposing plans to develop land to the north west of the village of Fiddington.
Developer Robert Hitchins Ltd wants to build 460 houses and a primary school.
But councillors, who felt the proposals would cause congestion and hinder the planned Tewkesbury 'garden town', voted against the proposals this week.
However, a planning appeal for non-determination, when a decision is not made within the statutory period, has been lodged regarding the proposals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Robert Hitchins Ltd argues the proposals provide a major contribution towards the borough's housing stock, and deliver new open space for the benefit of both new and existing residents in the area.
But councillor John Evetts, chairman of the council's planning committee, said the plans were at odds with the council's joint core strategy for Tewkesbury's emerging garden town.
He added there were already serious traffic problems in the area: "We felt able to refuse the application. I can't see how you can allow it with the local knowledge about the A46.
"The problem is everyone who lives on the Teddington side of Ashchurch knows that the traffic has had it.
He added: "There is currently no prospect of widening the A46. The other day I had to queue for an hour to get from Teddington Hands to the motorway junction because traffic is so bad."
A planning inspector is expected to make a final decision on the proposals next year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk