Bomb squad called to Gloucester A&E over unexploded device
- Published
Bomb disposal experts were called to a hospital when a patient came in with an unexploded device stuck inside them.
They were called to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Wednesday morning after a patient arrived at A&E with a munition, The Sun newspaper reported.
Staff managed to remove the object from the male patient before the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called.
"They confirmed it was not live and therefore not a danger to the public," Gloucestershire Police said.
