Prince Charles speaks of importance of UK hedgerows
- Published
The Prince of Wales spoke of the importance of Britain's hedgerows during a rural crafts competition.
Prince Charles handed out awards at the National Hedgelaying Society's Patron's Day at his Highgrove estate near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Saturday.
"I don't need to tell you of the destruction that has been wrought over our hedgerows over the last 60 years," said the prince.
Fifty hedge layers enjoyed a reception and took part in the competition.
The prince is the patron of the society and spoke of his "horror" at watching miles of hedgerows being dug up when he was younger.
"As a teenager I watched in horror as miles and miles of such a wonderful part of the British landscape was grubbed up in the name of agricultural progress.
"Hedges which had stood for hundreds of years - even thousands - disappeared in an instant and now our hedgerows are under a new threat of disease, with ash dieback threatening to destroy the vast majority," he said.
He added that he hoped for "many more miles" of hedges to be planted.
Hedges are an important part of the ecosystem, offering homes to native birds and animals. More than half of the UK's hedgerows have been lost since the end of World War Two.
The rural craft of hedge-laying is often passed down through families, but one of the competition winners, Philip Powell, said it was a "dying art".
"It's really important. I started about 11 years old and I'll be doing it forever," said the 24-year-old.
"It's a dying art so this is about preserving the rural craft.
"It's something my parents have done and will be passed down for generations," he added.
