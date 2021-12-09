Microlight crashes at Cotswold Airport due to wind
- Published
A microlight crashed at an airport after a gust of wind pushed it off course during landing.
Wiltshire Police said it responded to a call at around 11:25 BST at Kemble Airfield in Gloucestershire.
Fire and air ambulance crews attended the scene and the airfield is currently closed while the aircraft is cleared from the edge of the runway.
The force confirmed the pilot, who was flying solo, was not injured in the crash.
The matter will now be passed to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, it added.
A microlight plane is designed to carry between one and two people with a maximum weight of up to 475kg when fully loaded.