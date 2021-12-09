Cheltenham's Xmas ice rink neighbours 'resort to wearing earplugs'
Neighbours living close to a temporary Christmas ice rink resorted to wearing earplugs to block out the noise from the generators, a meeting was told.
More than 30,000 skaters are expected to use the rink in Imperial Gardens, Cheltenham over the next six weeks.
Cheltenham Borough Council was told some residents in Imperial Square had taken to wearing earplugs.
The council said following complaints its acoustic engineers had taken measures to improve the situation.
Conservative councillor Chris Mason told a council meeting on 6 December that residents had raised the issue with the council, which installed the generators, "umpteen times" over the years.
He said one resident had compared the noise to an engine constantly running outside your bedroom, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Mr Mason said: "Residents are buying earplugs. This noise is going on 24 hours a day, seven days a week," and asked council leaders to apologise to residents for the harm it had caused.
Councillor Victoria Atherstone said prior to the ice rink opening, a specialist acoustic consultant had carried out a noise assessment and concluded the running of the generator would have a "low impact".
She apologised that it was causing concern and said since complaints had been raised a number of significant improvements had been made, and added that further measures were also being considered.
