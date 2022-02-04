Women don't feel safe during Cheltenham race week, says charity
An affluent spa town with beautiful regency architecture, Cheltenham boasts Michelin-starred restaurants, upmarket bars and an abundance of independent shops.
Crowds flock to the Gloucestershire town every year for its literature, science and jazz festivals, but for many people, a big event in the horseracing calendar - Cheltenham Festival - sees the complexion of the town change.
As thousands of punters flood in for what is known as festival week in March, women have said they do not feel safe at night and there has been a "groundswell" of sexual harassment reports, a charity has said.
Women's safety has become a major conversation topic after the murders of Sarah Everard by a Met Police officer, Sabina Nessa, who was killed in south-east London and Irish school teacher Ashling Murphy, who was attacked while out exercising.
The issue has come under the spotlight in Cheltenham after a nightclub was granted a sexual entertainment licence to provide lap dancing during festival week.
Maggie Stewart, of Gloucestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, said women feel they have to change their behaviour during race week.
"They get their boyfriend to meet them, they change the type of clothes they wear and adjust their behaviour," she said.
"There are many examples of inappropriate comments, being called names, having rubbish thrown at them and asking 'how much do you charge?'
"We need to shine a spotlight on that. I don't think women know how prevalent it is, especially during race week.
"If you let the low level stuff go people feel they can have carte blanche to do whatever they like. We've got to stop them thinking they can get away with this."
'Touched up'
A recent survey by Cheltenham Borough Council revealed 72% of 638 respondents said they did not feel safe at night, rising to 75% during race week.
This has been echoed by Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), who has also spoken out on the issue.
Ms Stewart said the true number of incidents was much higher as many women don't report it.
"Clients will say something to us but won't say it publicly, for example 'I was touched up'. Or 'I work in a bar' and it's almost like it is expected. 'The boss says it comes with the territory'," she said.
In the survey, 30% said they get regularly sexually harassed and 94% said they had changed their behaviours following their experiences.
Ms Stewart continued: "I'm from Newcastle, which also has racing, but there is no link with sex tourism, it just seems to be in Cheltenham."
The charity director said not enough progress was being made on improving women's safety and at times it "feels like we're going backwards".
"We need education so women can walk around without fear," she said.
She said the solution was "several pronged" and included education, having more well-lit areas and police on the ground.
Ms Stewart added: "We need to change the emphasis from the victim to the perpetrator and police could do more to put out there how serious it is. It could affect your career and land you in jail.
"It doesn't seem to click with people. We need to say you can't do what you want, this is unacceptable.
"There is more of a conversation but I don't see a lot of progress. It feels that we're always chasing this issue rather than being in front of it."
The survey was carried out by the council ahead of a vote on the sexual entertainment licence given to the 2 Pigs nightclub.
The licence, lasting for six days, was unanimously granted with members agreeing it was a legitimate and lawful activity and advised they were unable to object on moral grounds.
Police did not raise any objections to the licence, there were no safety incidents linked to the club and members were told the applicant had an impeccable record, and was part of the Cheltenham night safe scheme to keep residents and visitors safe.
Chairman of the council's licensing committee Dr David Willingham said at the time: "We have got no evidence that the applicant's activity, which the government has said is lawful, is directly causing any of the harms that the objectors have raised."
One objector said: "Cheltenham already has a dismal reputation during race week, and many residents in the town do not feel safe at night or even in daytime and avoid coming into town during this period."
While another said she had concerns that it impinged on the Equality Act and "equity of access across the town" as some women avoided the area. Ms Stewart raised an objection against the licence being granted.
Gloucestershire's PCC Chris Nelson said: "I've chatted to the chief constable, he has very similar views, women do not feel safe at night in Cheltenham in race week, and I think we need to do something about it."
He has launched a petition to change part of the Policing and Crime Act 2009 to close loopholes which allow sexual entertainment venues to operate, and wants councils to outlaw such establishments.
"We have a duty, by any means necessary, to eradicate discrimination, harassment and abuse against women and girls and do everything we can to ensure their safety.
"Not only during race weeks in Cheltenham but every other day too," said Mr Nelson.
Council cabinet member for safety and communities Flo Clucas agreed race weeks present a "particular problem" with women's safety, and said she was shocked by the results of the survey.
"When I read through them I was horrified. They weren't what I would have expected in Cheltenham," she said.
"The survey results were such a shock as they were so specific in their detail. The number of responses were very big and that showed just how fearful women and girls are."
Ms Clucas said the council worked with police and other groups to ensure a presence and that measures are stepped-up in race week.
A government funding bid to improve women's safety in the county has also been successful.
"A range of innovations will be done, such as Flare, an app to warn of threatening activity, better lighting and training, so that people will feel able to intervene without putting themselves at risk," she added.
The Jockey Club, Cheltenham, did not respond when approached for comment.
