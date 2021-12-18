Ramarni Crosby: Custody extended in Gloucester stabbing inquiry
- Published
Police have been granted more time to continue questioning three teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road, in Gloucester, on 15 December.
Three teens, aged 15, 16, and 17, will remain in police custody for an additional 36 hours.
Officers have asked for anyone with dashcam footage taken in the area between 17:30 and 18:30 GMT to come forward.
A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said: "We would also like to speak to anybody who saw a large group of young males hanging around the Barton and Tredworth area in the time leading up to the incident."
Police said official identification is yet to take place, but the victim's family has been informed.
