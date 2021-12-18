John Morgan: Wurzels drummer dies after contracting Covid
The drummer of the British band The Wurzels, has died in hospital after contracting Covid-19, a statement said.
Somerset musician John Morgan died at the age of 80 on Friday in Gloucester Royal Hospital.
The band's manager said he was their "oldest drummer in captivity" and had been performing with them since 1981 up until two weeks ago.
Band member Tommy Banner said: "We can't believe we shan't ever see you behind those drums again."
The band, which celebrates rural life in the West of England, rose to fame in the '70s with hits such as I Am A Cider Drinker and Combine Harvester.
In an online tribute and announcement, Mr Banner said he will be missed.
"We thought you were indestructible," he wrote.
"With your sharp, quirky Forest wit - oh, you were also a great drummer, just like your hero, Charlie Watts.
"We are all in shock, Morgy had the driest of humour and the kindest of hearts and all are [sic] thoughts are with his family."
He said the band intended to continue but that Mr Morgan would "always be remembered and loved".
