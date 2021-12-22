Gloucestershire council sacks staff members over racism
A council has sacked two of four members of staff who were suspended over racism allegations in the summer.
Gloucestershire County Council workers were suspended while the authority conducted investigations into instances of alleged racism at Shire Hall.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it has taken appropriate action after completing a "thorough" investigation.
The authority said: "We do not tolerate any form of discrimination."
A council spokesman said: "As soon as we were made aware of these allegations, we carried out a thorough investigation and have taken appropriate action, in line with the county council's policies."
