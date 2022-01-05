Work to start on Gloucestershire Airport's runway upgrades
- Published
Airport runways will be refurbished as part of an improvement project costing in the region of £15m.
Two of Gloucestershire Airport's runways will be resurfaced, new lighting will be installed and signage and drainage will be improved.
The work is due to begin later in January and the project is scheduled to be completed by the summer.
"These are transformational times for Gloucestershire Airport," its managing director Karen Taylor said.
The airport, based at Staverton, between Gloucester and Cheltenham, has three runways, one of which will stay open throughout the works operating at a reduced capacity.
The main runway is thought to be 25 years past its design life and is in need of repair.
Gloucester City and Cheltenham Borough Councils, that jointly own the airport as an arms-length company, are covering the costs of the works.
"These upgrades are essential to the continued smooth running of operations," Ms Taylor added.
Gloucestershire Airport has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick to carry out the work, having completed similar projects at Glasgow, Birmingham and Gatwick airports.
"These upgrades will place Gloucestershire Airport firmly at the top end of aviation standards and technology, which will help unlock numerous opportunities and benefits for the airport and surrounding area," operations director Kevin Berry said.
The work is being carried out as a new business park CGX Connect is built at the airport, estimated to provide some 1,500 jobs.
Gloucestershire First LEP is providing £1.8m in funding for the CGX Connect site which is set to open in the spring.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk