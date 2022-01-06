Family of Ramarni Crosby say murdered teenager had ‘heart of gold’
The family of a murdered teenager have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with "a heart of gold".
Ramarni Crosby, from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of 15 December in Stratton Road, Gloucester.
Three teenage boys - aged 15, 16 and 17 - have been charged with his murder.
In a statement released by police, his family spoke of the "void" left behind by his death.
"We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni," they said.
"Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.
"He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.
"Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was. He had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant."
Known as Marni, his family added that the teenager's loss will be felt "every second of every day".
"We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni's life was taken," they said.
"We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.
"His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost."
The teenagers jointly charged with his murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 24 January.
Two women, aged 18 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released while inquiries continue.
