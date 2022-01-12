PC who shared photo of dead woman guilty of 'gross misconduct'
A police officer who photographed a dead woman's partially-naked body has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
PC Daniel Wallwork, from Avon and Somerset Police, took the picture and sent it to a WhatsApp group after he was sent to an address in north east Somerset in April 2020.
On Wednesday the force held a special case hearing where Chief Constable Sarah Crew found him guilty.
His conduct "would have undermined confidence in police," she said.
PC Wallwork's actions "showed a lack of dignity and respect to the victim when she was at her most vulnerable. It caused distress and upset to those who loved her," she added.
The case has been adjourned before the final sanctions are announced against the officer, from Radstock, Somerset.
The officer's actions came just weeks after two Met Police officers were jailed after taking photos of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry and sharing the images on WhatsApp.
The pair were both jailed in December.
