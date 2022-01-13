Plans for Stroudwater canal's 'missing mile' submitted
Detailed plans to restore a "missing mile" of canal that was filled in to make way for the M5 have been revealed.
A full planning application has gone into Stroud District Council for the restoration work to the Stroudwater canal.
The so-called 'missing mile' is a stretch between the A38 at Whitminster and Eastington.
If approved, new locks and a canal basin for mooring boats will be put in. There will also be a car park and cafe.
Plans were first submitted in 2019 but, due to the size and complexity of the project, the full planning application has only recently been completed.
Project director for the Cotswold Canals Connected project Chris Mitford-Slade said: "This is the last critical section that we need to complete before we can reconnect Stroud to Saul junction, which will then enable us to get canal boats onto the national network.
"People can then get the full benefits out of the canal, whether that is using it for their canal boats, or walking, or any other activities along the canal."
For the project to go ahead, it will need to use part of the land being earmarked for an Eco-Park and a new stadium for Forest Green Rovers.
Club owner Dale Vince said: "A piece of canal needs to be dug from one edge of our land to the other edge, and then on a little bit further towards the A40, and Stroud will be connected to the inland waterways once more.
"In between the river and the canal, we are going to create a wetland area so that when the river floods the water will be retained there, held in place by the canal really.
"So there is a great nature outcome from it as well as a leisure outcome and the aesthetic of having a canal there."
Restoring the missing mile is the third major project in a programme of work being carried out on the canals around Stroud.
This has included a multi-million-pound project to feed the canal under the A38, which was completed just over a year ago.
Over Christmas work was also carried out to replace the Ocean Bridge at Stonehouse.
Mr Mitford-Slade said that if all goes well, it is hoped the missing mile will be completed in 2025.
