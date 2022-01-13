Gloucester man admits raping elderly woman in own home
A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.
Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration at Gloucester Crown Court.
The court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on 11 November 2021.
Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, appeared via video link from HMP Bristol and was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on 17 March.
He spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the short hearing.
Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.
Judge Michael Cullum told Hickman: "I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.
"You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.
"The exact amount of credit you will receive will be decided by the sentencing judge."
