Person dies in A436 crash and three others seriously injured
A person has died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash involving a car and a lorry.
Police were called to the A436 near Andoversford shortly after 11:15 GMT on Monday.
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said they are working to identify and inform the next of kin.
Road closures remain in place on the A436 between Kilkenny and Andoversford, and at the Seven Springs and Air Balloon roundabouts.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.
