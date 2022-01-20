Mother says daughter's abuser should have been arrested years before killing
The mother of a woman murdered by a domestic abuser has said he should have been arrested after he "beat her up" four years prior to her death.
Laura Mortimer, 31, and her daughter Ella Dalby, 11, were killed by Christopher Boon after Ms Mortimer ended their relationship.
He is currently serving a minimum of 29 years for their murders in 2018.
Ms Mortimer's mum Hilary Stinchcombe said police "should have connected the dots" after the assault in 2014.
A serious case review found "no attempt was made to secure evidence" from Ella after police were called to reports Boon had assaulted her mother that year.
Ms Stinchcombe told BBC Radio Gloucestershire she had "doubts" over Boon due to his actions in the past.
"I did say to Laura you are very unhappy, but she said, mum I can handle him," she said.
"But, I never in a million years thought he would take a knife to her. How could anybody pick a knife up and do that?
She said in 2014, Boon "beat her up and put her in hospital".
'He had previous'
"She was then interviewed by the police and did not want to press charges.
"In my eyes, he had previous [incidents of violence]. They should have connected the dots.
"He should have been arrested [back then] and he should have been sentenced for what he had done."
The report, published on Wednesday, said the incident was "significant in that it is the only known precursor crime committed by the perpetrator against either Laura or Ella prior to their murder in 2018".
Gloucestershire Safeguarding Children Partnership independent scrutineer Kevin Crompton said: "I don't think we listened enough to Ella's voice.
"Professionals did speak to Ella's mother and father about this and unfortunately no connection was ever made between that behaviour and what was going on in the domestic situation.
"Did we give Ella enough opportunity on her own to tell her story at various points when she was involved with professionals?"
'It's worth everything'
Ms Mortimer's sister Jo Piontek said she hoped all of the recommendations made in the report are put into action.
"I feel that we've put ourselves through this for the last three-and-a-half years to save the next persons life," she said.
"If we save the next child or the mother's life, it's worth everything."
