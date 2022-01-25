Retired Boeing 747 transformed into party venue
- Published
Work on a retired 747 passenger plane has been completed to transform it into a party venue and museum space.
The aircraft type was known as the Queen of the Skies but was permanently grounded by British Airways amid the coronavirus-led slump in travel demand.
Its final flight was live streamed and viewed by some 18,000 people when it landed at Cotswold Airport in 2020.
The transformation cost nearly half a million pounds and public tours of the space are due to begin in early March.
The aircraft in Kemble, Gloucestershire, has been painted in the Negus livery that adorned the airline's planes in the 1970s and '80s.
Its galley has been transformed into a bar and party venue and the first party booking is due to take place next month, with a wedding booked in for spring.
Most of the plane has been preserved as a museum piece and public tours will available to book via an app.
"We want to share her with everyone in the local community and local educational institutions as well" said Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of Cotswold Airport.
Bernard Supiramanaim from MD, Tilton technologies said: "It's been really fun to work on such a great piece of engineering and to have a building that's absolutely perfect to the millimetre."