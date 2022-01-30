Forest of Dean crash: Three arrested after woman dies
Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal collision on a rural road.
A woman died on Friday afternoon when her Mini collided with a Ford Fiesta on the B4228 in the Forest of Dean.
Gloucestershire Police wants to hear from anyone who saw the Fiesta or a silver VW Golf just before the crash.
The force said two people were detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
One of the pair was also suspected of perverting the course of justice, police added, with a third person arrested on suspicion of the same offence.
The fatal crash between the red Mini and the blue Fiesta happened at about 17:15 GMT near the village of Sling, close to the Orepool Inn.
The woman, a local resident in her 30s, died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.
Police said two arrests were made on Saturday morning and the third person was arrested after voluntarily coming to a police station on Saturday evening.
Investigating officers said they wanted to hear from anyone who saw either the Fiesta or the Golf driving between Coleford and Sling before the collision, or may have dashcam footage of either vehicle.
