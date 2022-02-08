Alex Chalk fractures arm in Parliament bike crash
An MP crashed his bike while cycling to Parliament in London and fractured his arm.
Cheltenham MP Alex Chalk fell off his bicycle on Birdcage Walk in the capital at around 10:00 GMT on Monday.
He was driven by a colleague to nearby St Thomas' Hospital for treatment where his arm was put in a sling.
Mr Chalk said he can only currently write with one arm and responses to constituents may be shorter than normal, but it was "business as usual".
He said: "I ride my bike from Paddington Station to Parliament every week.
"I'm not quite sure what happened but I ended up on the ground.
"I've carried on as normal, a bit sore and I can only type with one hand."
He said he was looking forward to getting "back into the saddle" at the earliest possible opportunity.
