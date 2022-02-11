Sarah Everard murder a 'catalyst' for change, charity says
The father of a young woman whose ex killed her has said the death of Sarah Everard has helped to publicise the subject of violence against women.
Nick Gazzard's daughter Hollie, 20, was stabbed to death in the salon where she worked in Gloucester in 2014.
Her family set up the Hollie Gazzard Trust to help victims of violence.
One domestic abuse housing organisation said lockdown had seen an increase in referrals as a result of people being forced to live together.
Mr Gazzard said he welcomed the formation of a task force to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) in 2021 but there was much more to be done.
"I think the murder of Sarah Everard a year ago put a real focus on violence against women and girls and brought it right up the agenda - including for the government," he said.
The solutions to tackling domestic violence and other forms of violence directed at women and girls were "complex", he added.
"I'll give you an example - 43 police forces working in 43 different ways.
"Then, when someone gets their teeth into VAWG, suddenly they are pulled into another area, so you've lost that expertise and someone else has to build it up again, so we never get to the nub of what we can really do.
"We also don't always get to enforcing the laws that have already been brought in."
Mr Gazzard said educating pupils on healthy relationships and violence was part of the curriculum but staff did not always have the expertise required.
"I think there's a lot more that can be done in schools to educate both males and females about healthy relationships and domestic abuse."
Heather Downer, domestic abuse services manager for housing organisation GreenSquareAccord, said lockdown had seen referrals to her department rise.
"What we're finding is that people who had never been locked in a property with their partner were suddenly experiencing a really heightened level of domestic abuse," she said.
"So we suddenly saw a lot of people who weren't referred to us before who are experiencing this at a much more extreme level than they had been before."
She said it was important that funding for domestic abuse support services continued as the UK moved out of the pandemic.
