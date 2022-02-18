Storm Eunice: Several major roads close as winds strengthen
Several major roads have closed because of Storm Eustice, including one of the two Severn Crossings between England and Wales.
Severe flooding, wind speeds of up to 90mph (144kmph) are expected with the Met Office issuing red warnings.
The M48 Severn Bridge was closed overnight due to strong winds while the A417 between Gloucester and Cirencester has also been closed.
The route is shut from the Air Balloon roundabout to the Cotswold town.
'High demand'
Many schools have also been closed across the West of England.
Avon and Somerset Police are advising people not to travel unless it is an emergency.
Sean Spearing, a group manager at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, told BBC Radio Bristol that anyone calling the emergency services should have a "genuine reason" because they will be "expecting a high demand".
In anticipation of the torrid weather, numerous bus and train services were cancelled across the South West.
At least three flights arriving at Bristol Airport have also been cancelled amid the high winds, according to the airport's website.
Operator First Bus confirmed that all of its services in the West of England will be suspended until 13:00 on Friday.
In a message posted on its app, it said: "All bus services in Bristol (including metrobus, Bristol Park and Ride and Airport Flyer), South Gloucestershire, North Somerset and Wells will be suspended until at least 1pm on Friday 18 February."
Areas along the River Severn between Avonmouth and Sharpness in Bristol are also expected to flood.
In anticipation of this, officers from Tewkesbury Borough Council visited properties in the village of Maisemore in the flood risk area to deliver information and offer advice.
They have also opened rest centres at Highnam Community Centre and Down Hatherley Village Hall from 07:00.
Danger to pets
Centres have also been set up in the Sharpness Village Hall and Whitminster Village Hall by Stroud District Council, while in the Forest of Dean the Lydney Community Centre and the village hall in Longhope are also being used.
Pet owners are also being advised to keep their animals inside.
Green Pastures Vets, based in Weston, said people whose pets normally live outside should "consider bringing them" inside.
It added: "The incoming storm could topple hutches, runs and sheds which may result in injuries, or worse. Sadly rabbits can, and will, die of shock or fright.
"If you're unable to bring them into a safe indoor space, then ensure that their housing is secure and place something over the top (e.g tarpaulin) to shelter them."
