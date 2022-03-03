BBC News

Cheltenham and Cotswolds murders: Police continue to quiz man

Image source, Gloucestershire Police
Valerie Warrington and her ex-husband Clive Warrington were both found dead in different locations

Police are continuing to question a man over the murder of a divorced couple whose bodies were found 15 miles (24km) apart.

Clive Warrington, 67 was found with stab wounds at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 06:25 GMT on Wednesday.

Shortly afterwards officers discovered the body of his ex-wife, Valerie Warrington, 73, at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.

A man from Cheltenham has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Image source, PA Media
Supt Roddy Gosden said people would understandably be shocked to hear of the murders

Officers were granted a 12-hour custody extension to question him on Thursday morning.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Supt Roddy Gosden, of Gloucestershire Police, said the man was known to the victims and they were not currently looking for anyone else.

He added their thoughts went out to the family "at this devastating time".

Image source, PA Media
Police officers will be in the local communities over the coming days to provide reassurance

Officers are continuing to examine the two separate scenes and cordons are expected to remain in place at both locations for a number of days.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Image source, PA Media
Officers investigating the murder are continuing to examine evidence from two separate scenes

