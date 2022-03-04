Clive and Valerie Warrington: Son charged with murdering parents
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his divorced parents whose bodies were found 15 miles (24km) apart.
The body of Clive Warrington, 67, was found at Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 06:25 GMT on Wednesday.
Shortly afterwards the body of his ex-wife, Valerie Warrington, 73, was found at a property in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.
William Warrington, 40, will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of their murders.
Mr and Mrs Warrington were both found with fatal stab wounds.
Their family said they were devastated by the "sudden and tragic loss".
"We thank everyone for their messages of love and support, which are of great comfort to us," they added in a statement.
"We would like to request privacy at this time so that we can come to terms with what has happened and grieve in peace with the rest of the family."
Gloucestershire Police is investigating and said the thoughts of officers were with the family.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: Bristolbristol@bbc.co.uk