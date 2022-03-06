Gloucester man, 76, charged with raping elderly woman in her home
A 76-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting an elderly woman in her own home.
A woman was assaulted in the Hucclecote area of Gloucester at about 17:20 GMT on Saturday, Gloucestershire Police said.
Eric Barton, from Gloucester, has been charged with one count of rape.
Mr Barton has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday, the force added.
