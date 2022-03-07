Gloucestershire M5 junction 11 opens in time for Cheltenham Festival
A motorway junction has reopened following 18 months of upgrades.
The £12m repair work to junction 11 of the M5 in Gloucestershire was carried out on the 50-year-old bridges supporting the Golden Valley gyratory.
Mark Fox, of National Highways, said the work was "fantastically managed" to ensure completion despite Covid restrictions and challenging weather.
The junction has been opened in time for Cheltenham Festival and the anticipated increase in traffic.
Mr Fox said the team appreciates that road works can be "frustrating" and thanked motorists for their patience while the "vital improvement scheme was carried out".
Works included the removal and reconstruction of walls, concrete repairs to the bridge decks, replacement of bridge bearings, and the removal and reconstruction of parapet beams and safety fencing.
The gyratory carriageway and footpath were also completely resurfaced and waterproofed.
Alongside the work on the M5 north to south bridges, repairs were also carried out to the A40 on the east to west bridge decks.
A similar scheme is under way to refurbish the Brookfield Road bridge over the M5 near Churchdown in Gloucestershire.
