Man, 76, remanded over rape charge
A man accused of raping an elderly woman in her own home has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.
Eric Barton, 76, from Gloucester, allegedly attacked the woman in the Hucclecote area of the city on Saturday afternoon, police said.
He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' court earlier and made an application for bail but his request was refused.
He will remain in custody and has been ordered to appear at Gloucester Crown Court on 1 April.
