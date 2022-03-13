Brain tumour fundraiser being organised by ex-soldier
- Published
A man from Gloucestershire, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, is organising a fundraising night for Brain Tumour Research.
The event will take place at a pub in Cheltenham, in association with the charity's Wear A Hat Day.
Ben Robinson, 27, a former soldier, suddenly suffered a seizure in 2015, when he was 19 years old.
He has undergone surgery to remove some of the tumours and is on course to finish treatment in August.
When he suffered a seizure in 2015, he was rushed to Cheltenham General Hospital for tests to identify the root of the problem.
Scans indicated tiny lesions said to be "the size of a pinhead" developing on his brain. Doctors prescribed medication to keep his seizures under control.
In September 2020, his seizures became more frequent and severe. Southmead Hospital in Bristol confirmed that the lesions were in fact tumours.
Surgeons removed 90% of the "golf ball" sized tumour, leaving behind two which are inoperable.
A biopsy indicated a diagnosis of grade 3 anaplastic oligodendroglioma.
Mr Robinson, who currently works as a part time DJ after being medically dismissed from the army, has planned an event at The Kings Head in Bishops Cleeve, Cheltenham, on 26 March. The event has been organised to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
The fundraiser falls during Brain Tumour Awareness Month.
Up to 200 guests will be encouraged to wear their favourite hat for an evening of entertainment.
Brain Tumour Research is the only national charity in the UK that is singularly focused on finding a cure for brain tumours.
According to the charity, only 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours. It said it wanted £35m a year to bring parity with other types of cancer.
At the beginning of 2021, Mr Robinson underwent three months of radiotherapy. He is due to finish 12 months of chemotherapy in August.
He proposed to his partner, Kelly White, in February. The couple are hoping to travel together and start a family after his treatment finishes.
He said: "I'm lucky to have the people I do around me. Everyone is supportive and has stuck with me throughout my diagnosis. Kelly and I are excited about our life together and can't wait to get married."
The community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, Mel Tiley, said: "The effort that Ben and Kelly are going to for their fundraising event is fantastic, especially as he is going through chemotherapy treatment at the same time. Ben's story reminds us of the indiscriminate nature of this awful disease."
