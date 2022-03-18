Couple subjected to homophobic abuse on Cheltenham bus
- Published
A couple were subjected to homophobic abuse by a gang of youths on bus, police said.
Daniel McDonnell and Giles Norton were targeted by the teenagers on the late-night bus in Cheltenham last week.
Gloucestershire Police believe the couple, who had been to a drag event in the town, were abused because Mr McDonnell was dressed in drag.
PC Steph Lawrence said the force would not "tolerate hate in any of its forms".
Officers said the pair were subjected to homophobic abuse by the group of "four or five" youths on the top deck of the number 10 bus as it travelled from Cheltenham to Gloucester on the evening of 12 March .
The bus driver was alerted and stopped on Shurdington Road so that the victims could get off.
'Not tolerate hate'
The group, who made various comments towards the couple, were described as being white, all males, in their late teens. One of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.
Police said the incident was being treated as a hate crime.
PC Steph Lawrence, hate crime co-ordinator, said: "Gloucestershire is a welcoming, friendly and diverse county and we will not tolerate hate in any of its forms.
"We will work hard to address it, with the help of our partner agencies across the county.
"As a force we have a four-year strategic plan in place to tackle hate, we encourage all victims of these crimes to come forward and report either to us, or Gloucestershire Victim Support.
"We also encourage people not to be bystanders and report on behalf of others."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to get in touch and CCTV enquiries are ongoing to identify the group involved.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk