Cheltenham Festival's safety attacked as fourth horse dies
- Published
The Cheltenham Festival has come under fire from animal welfare charities following the deaths of four horses.
Racehorse Ginto was the fourth animal to be put down in as many days on Friday.
The League Against Cruel Sports said horses were being "sacrificed for 'entertainment'" while the RSPCA said it was "extremely concerned" after the deaths of two animals on Thursday.
The BBC has contacted the festival for comment.
Shallwehaveonemore was the festival's first fatality when it had to be put down after falling in the first race of day one of the festival on Tuesday.
'Tighter safety measures'
Mindsmadeup and Born Patriot were put down after falling in races on Thursday.
The final death came when Ginto had to be put down after falling in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle on Gold Cup Day.
We are deeply saddened and extremely concerned to see two horses die today at the Cheltenham Festival- Born Patriot and Mindsmadeup. It is absolutely crucial that steps are taken to reduce the risk of these tragedies occurring.— RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 17, 2022
Reacting to the news, Chris Luffingham, director of external affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports, called for "a new independent regulatory body with horse welfare as its only concern and the implementation of much tighter safety measures".
He claimed that both the festival and racing industry as a whole had an "appalling safety record".
He added: "How on earth can these deaths be justified? The lives of horses are being sacrificed for 'entertainment' and gambling. Enough is enough.
"The use of the whip in the sport should be banned as it is forcing horses to go beyond what they are able to cope with and results in stress, injuries and deaths."
On Thursday, the RSPCA tweeted to say it was "deeply saddened and extremely concerned" after the two deaths.
The animal welfare and protection charity said it was "absolutely crucial that steps are taken to reduce the risk of these tragedies occurring".