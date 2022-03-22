Plea hearing set for son accused of mother's murder
A plea hearing has been set for a son accused of murdering his mother.
Zak O'Neill, 19, of Salamanca Road, Cheltenham is charged with the murder of Michelle O'Neill on 15 March.
The 47-year-old was found dead at an address in the town on 16 March.
At Bristol Crown Court Judge Martin Picton set a plea hearing for 10 June and provisionally listed the case for trial on 12 September. Mr O'Neill was remanded into custody by magistrates on Friday and did not attend.
His barrister has not made an application for bail.
