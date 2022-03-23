Four Gloucestershire care homes at risk of closure
Four council owned care homes could face closure affecting around 80 residents.
Empty beds, a drop in demand and income, staff shortages and out-dated facilities are among the reasons given by Gloucestershire County Council.
The plans are to be discussed on 30 March with the final decision due to be made in June.
The council said demand for places in care homes has dropped, but accepts the plans will "cause concern".
The care homes under threat are: Orchard House, in Tewkesbury, Westbury Court, in the Forest of Dean, Bohanam House, in Gloucester and The Elms, in Stroud.
The long term plan is to promote independent living and provide more care to people in their own homes, the council said.
Mark Hawthorne, leader of the council, said: "I understand closing homes will cause concern to residents living in them and their families.
"That is why, if the recommendations are agreed next week, we will spend six weeks consulting with residents and their relatives, before a final decision is taken by cabinet in June.
"There will of course always be a need for residential care for those who need long term care and the changes that are being proposed will help ensure they receive this in modern facilities that have en-suite bathrooms and is flexible enough to adapt as needs of an individual change and develop."
The consultation will be held by the county council and The Orders of St John Care Trust, who run the care homes as part of the Gloucestershire Care Partnership.
Council research, carried out last year, found a surplus of beds in five of the six districts and while demand had been falling over the last five years, the council said it had been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the same time, more people are wanting to be cared for at home, the council added.
Research also showed that difficulties in recruiting staff mean between a fifth and a quarter of posts are vacant.
The council said that at this stage, residents in the homes under threat of closure do not need to do anything, and they will continue to receive normal care.
