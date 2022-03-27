Barry Rubery's children appeal to find their father's murderer
The children of a pensioner who was murdered 12 years ago have made a renewed plea for information to help solve the mystery of his violent death.
Barry Rubery, 68, was attacked as he returned to his home in Iron Acton, South Gloucestershire, on 28 April 2010, following a night out.
His ankles and wrists were bound together, he was severely beaten and his home had been ransacked.
"It's put a big void in all our lives," his son Phil Rubery said.
Phil and his sister Julie said finding their father's killers would give them some closure.
"The police can't work out why it happened. We need to know," they added.
"It doesn't make sense. He didn't have any enemies," Phil said.
Julie told the BBC the person, or people, who murdered her father could still be freely walking around.
She said: "It's the not knowing. The feeling that maybe there's somebody that knows everything and I may speak to them and they are holding information back.
"If anyone knows anything, put yourselves in our shoes.
"With technology moving on I can't understand why this hasn't been solved.
"Please come forward and give that information," she added.
Mr Rubery suffered fatal head injuries after being dropped back home by a friend after dining at a masonic lodge, in Bristol, where he was a long-standing member.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond said he suspected the grandfather-of-six was murdered by someone he knew and had been targeted that evening because they knew he would be home alone.
He said the attackers "lay in wait" and appeared to know Mr Rubery entered his home via the back door.
He said his suspicion was the attackers were looking for a particular item inside the cottage.
Det Ch Insp Almond told the BBC he thought the killing was "a bit closer to home than we first believed".
"Barry's family have had 12 years without any answers at all.
"It might be the smallest bit of information, but it might tip us over the line.
"We've interviewed a large number of people and taken in excess of 600 statements to date and I'm not aware of anyone who has mentioned specific people who Barry was concerned about," he said.
A gold Masonic watch, drill, Nokia phone and keys were stolen, but money and other high value items such as gold were left behind, causing police to suspect that whoever was responsible had been looking for a specific item, personal to Mr Rubery.
Det Ch Insp Almond said Mr Rubery had been described as being somewhat concerned and distracted in the lead-up to his death and he had kept a shotgun propped-up against a door, telling a carpet fitter it was there "in case the buggers came in".
Two men were arrested in connection with the murder in 2014 but were released without charge.
Police have told the BBC they have no suspects.
