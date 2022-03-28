Gloucester: Disabled man's street collapse death not suspicious
The unexplained death of a disabled man who collapsed in a city centre is now being treating as non-suspicious, according to the police.
Darren Elliott, 54, died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 8 February after collapsing on Southgate Street, Gloucester, the previous day.
Detectives had treated his death as unexplained and have been been piecing together his final hours.
An inquest into Mr Elliott's death is due to be held at a later date.
Gloucestershire Police had appealed for anyone with information about Mr Elliot's final movements to come forward.
Mr Elliott only had one leg and used a wheelchair.
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said: "Having now spoken to a number of people, officers have confirmed that the death is being treated as non-suspicious."
